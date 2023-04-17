Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAAKUNTALAMMOVIE Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha's film fails to connect with audience, earns Rs 2 crore

Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam premiered in theatres on April 14. Everyone loved the film's amazing visuals and Samantha's Shakuntalam appearance. Samantha's film is around the epic love story of Shakuntala, daughter of sage Vishwamitra and Apsara Menaka, who was in love with King Dushyant, played by Dev Mohan, and is based on Kalidasa's famed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film, written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi), had a solid first day but failed to connect with audiences on Day 2 and 3.

Shaakuntalam Box Office Report

Shaakuntalam was released on a significant number of screens in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. However, the film didn’t draw huge crowds on its first day and earned Rs 5 crore across all languages. It faired poorly on Day 2 as well and saw a dip. As per early estimates, Shaakuntalam minted just Rs 1.5 crore on Day 2. On day 3, Shaakuntaam managed to earn Rs 2 crores, Meanwhile, Shaakuntalam had an overall 19.67% Telugu Occupancy on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

About Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is a mythological play written and directed by Gunasekhar. Neelima Guna's Gunaa Teamworks produced it, while Sri Venkateswara Creations distributed it. Based on Kalidasa's classic drama Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru dynasty, with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting parts.

