Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser Twitter reactions: Alia Bhatt's chiffon sarees leave fans smitten

The teaser of the much-awaited film by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was finally released on Tuesday. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film marks the return of Johar as a director after seven years.

The new romantic family drama created a buzz among fans ever since its announcement. The teaser was launched by none other than Shah Rukh Khan as Karan Johar is celebrating his 25th anniversary as a filmmaker. King Khan shared a heartfelt note on social media along with the teaser. The note read, "Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle (Yash Johar) must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only you can do. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew."

Have a look at SRK's post:

Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani teaser

The grand teaser promises a tale of love and emotions with a romantic ballad crooned by Arijit Singh in the background. It takes you through mesmerising locations where the film has been shot. Each frame expresses the essence of Karan Johar, regality. The teaser also shows the emotional turmoil between Alia and Ranveer.

Watch the teaser here:

Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani teaser Twitter reactions

The teaser has definitely impressed fans and what caught everyone's attention is Alia Bhatt's slaying chiffon sarees. Reacting to it, one user wrote "Alia Bhatt made everyone stop and stare in wonder." Another user wrote, "Alia Bhatt as Rani is everything. Not just her hottest look but also another impactful role. Another slay incoming."

Check out Twitter reactions here:

