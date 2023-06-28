Ravi Kishan's daughter, 21, to join defence forces under Agnipath Scheme

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM Ravi Kishan and his daughter

Actor turned politician Ravi Kishan on Wednesday announced that his daughter Ishita Shukla is all set to join the defence forces under Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. BJP MLA Dinesh Khatik shared the news first and Ravi Kishan confirmed it.

Taking it to Twitter, Dinesh Khatik tweeted in Hindi which can be loosely translated to, "Hearty congratulations to my friend, senior BJP leader and Gorakhpur MP Shri Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla on becoming 'Mahila Agniveer'! Now she will join Defense Force as a soldier under #AgnipathScheme. The achievement of daughter Ishita is a source of inspiration for the youth across the country. I wish the bright future of daughter Rani from Lord Shri Ram."

Have a look at Dinesh Khatik's tweet:

Earlier, in a tweet, Ravi Kishan revealed that his daughter called her and shared her dream to be in defence forces under the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme.

Take a look:

In January, the BJP MLA tweeted and shared that Ishita has been a cadet of the 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate and also trained for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya path. He wrote, "My brave daughter Ishita Shukla has been working very hard for the past 3 years to serve our nation. She is a cadet of the 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate, training in this bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya path."

In a tweet thread, he wrote, "Proud moment as a father cuz, On 26th January, she will take part in the national parade in front of Hon'ble President Smt. @rashtrapatibhvn ji and Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the entire nation. Kudos to all those performing."

Earlier, Isha Shukla shared multiple throwback videos of her time as a cadet and preparing for the Republic Day celebrations earlier this year.

