TV actor Ratan Raajputh makes SHOCKING revelation on casting couch; says a director drugged her

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo star Ratan Rajput recently made some revelations about her casting couch experience that has sent shockwaves to her fans. The actor-turned-vlogger revealed that she was drugged by a director before an audition. She added that she wants the younger generation to know the dark side of the film industry.

During an interview with AajTak, Rajput said people must talk about the casting couch in the television industry as well, however, she did not speak about her experience during the #MeToo movement. The actor further said she gets n number of personal emails, especially from youngsters, on YouTube and they want her to guide them.

The 36-year-old actor highlighted that the future generation should be aware of the truth and should not be desperate. She also mentioned that the entire film fraternity is not bad and it is crucial to distinguish between people. Recalling her harrowing casting couch experience, Rajput said she went for an audition at a hotel in Oshiwara where she notice several well-known actors.

The actor continued that her audition went well although the director was not there. She narrated that a lower-level coordinator applauded her performance and showed confidence in her and further asked her to collect the script and prepare for a meeting. She said people at the audition insisted she has a cold drink repeatedly.

“I sensed that whatever was supposed to happen there is already done. Then a man came outside and rebuked me saying why have I come with my boyfriend, I told him that my brother was accompanying me. Something was there in that cold drink I had that made me feel out of control even when I was conscious. I said sorry and just ran away from there," she said.

