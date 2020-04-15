Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranchi Diaries actress Soundarya Sharma approaches Indian embassy to return to India from LA

Daily life has been disrupted and many around the world have come in the clutches of the pandemic coronavirus. Soundarya Sharma too is facing the brunt of it all. The actress, who went to the US to pursue a course at the New York Film Academy and the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles, has approached the Indian embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs to arrange an evacuation flight back to India amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ranchi Diaries actress said she has been writing to the embassy and MEA for evacuation assistance but there has been no positive response "nor any assistance to Indians who have been unable to meet their ends here."

"These are challenging times for everyone, but my heart goes to hundred of student including other fellow Indians who are stuck here, without proper accommodation and resources," Soundarya said in a statement.

The actor said she "humbly requests" the Indian embassy and the MEA for a "stimulus package" for students and fellow Indians who are stuck.

"To help overcome this situation and hopefully arrange a evacuation flight back to India," she added.

(With PTI Inputs)

