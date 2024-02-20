Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Pictures of festivities in Goa go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will reportedly tie the knot on February 21.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. The celebrity couple was recently seen jetting off to Goa and now first pictures from the venue are doing rounds on the internet. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla among several pages on Instagram shared two pictures from the wedding venue. In one of the pictures, a signboard which reads, ''Bhagnani and Singh family welcome you,'' can be seen decorated with flowers. Another picture features a coconut with the initials 'RJ' printed on it.

As per a media report, it is the welcome drink which is being served to the guests.

A media report also states that Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra will be seen performing at Rakul-Jackky's wedding in Goa.

As per a report by Times of India, several Bollywood celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Deol, Sonam Kapoor, among many others will be attending the wedding ceremony.

Food Menu

According to the Hindustan Times, the couple has hired a special chef to design the Indian and international food menu. Dishes like sushi have also been arranged for the fitness-conscious guests at the wedding.

This couple has also taken full care of the health of the guests coming to their wedding. It is being said that the menu will be largely gluten-free and sugar-free. A separate menu has been prepared for fitness freak guests. Rakul Preet Singh herself is a fitness freak and believes in a healthy diet.

Several reports also state that the wedding's theme is eco-friendly, as a result of which only e-invitation cards has been sent to all the guests. Not only this, the bride and the groom will plants trees at their wedding.

