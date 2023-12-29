Prabhas, director Maruthi Dasari join hands for horror comedy, title to be unveiled on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : X Prabhas' latest flick Salaar is currently running in cinemas.

After the success of Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, Prabhas is all set to feature in a horror comedy, which will be directed by Maruthi Dasari. The film will be bankrolled under the banner People Media Factory. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the production house shared a poster to inform fans that the movie's title and the first-look poster of the upcoming horror comedy will be unveiled on Pongal. Along with the post, People Media Factory wrote, ''Excited and been waiting for this moment for a long time! Happy to present Rebel Star Prabhas in a brand new avatar. See you all for Pongal.''

More information about the upcoming flick including star cast, release date, and trailer launch, are still under wraps. Some media reports suggest that the film is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. As per a page on IMDb for Raja Deluxe, the film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi Kumar, Niddhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan. The page also reveals the film's storyline, according to which, it will revolve around Prabhas' character, who tries to find a treasure in their ancestral property named Raja Deluxe theatre.

Apart from this, Prabhas will also be seen in epic science fiction dystopian film, Kalki 2898 AD, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in important roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' latest offering Salaar is performing exceptionally well at the box office and in just a week of its theatrical release, it has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark nett in India across all languages.

The total collection now stands at Rs 308.90 crore after week 1.

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with the Baahubali fame in the film.

Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

