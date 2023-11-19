'No matter what woman..': Sushmita Sen's estranged sister-in-law Charu Asopa denied house for being single mom

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Charu Asopa plays antagonist in Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana.

Actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's relationship has been the talk of the town ever since they tied the knot and welcomed their first child. From their marriage in 2019 to the separation in 2022, everything has been in the public eye. Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law and TV actress Charu Asopa is going through a very difficult phase these days. She took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself mentioning that no one is ready to give a house on rent to her as she is a single mom. She also blamed the Indian 'society' for their mindset towards single mother.

Check out her video:

Along with the video, she also penned a long note in Hindi, the translation of which reads, ''No matter what a woman does in our society, how much she does, she can never change the thinking of people. Even today, before giving a woman a home, a man's name is attached to her or not, and if not, she is not given to her home.''

''It feels sad to see the condition of the women in our country. And these people who refuse to give home go out and give big speeches in the name of women empowerment. Today again I was forbidden from giving home in one society because I am a single mother. And the thing to think is that it was a woman who denied me. This is the condition of women in the country where women are worshipped,'' she added.

On the work front, Charu is a well-known face on Indian television and has worked in several popular TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, among others.

