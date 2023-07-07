Mithun Chakraborty's mother Santirani Chakraborty passes away

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Mithun Chakraborty

Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani Devi passed away in Mumbai on July 6. The news of his mother's demise was confirmed by the actor's youngest son Namashi Chakraborty. According to media reports, she succumbed to geriatric issues. However, the cause of the death has not been confirmed yet.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter and paid condolences for Santirani's death. He wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty for the loss of his mother. May Mithunda and her family bear this deep grief."

Mithun Chakraborty's father Basantokumar Chakraborty died in April 2020. He passed away at 95 due to kidney failure. In an old interview, the veteran actor spoke about his parents. He told that he had a hard time convincing his parents that he became a Bollywood star. He revealed that his father was a supervisor at a government telephone exchange office and led a simple-orthodox life with his mother.

On the work front, Chakraborty is shooting for Dance Bangla Dance season 12.

