Image Source : PTI Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer shows slight improvement, continues to be in ICU

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to a Mumbai hospital is still in the ICU days after testing positive for COVID19. The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week with mild covid symptoms. On Saturday, her doctors stated that the singer has shown 'slight improvement' as she continues to be in ICU. "Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU but there has been a slight improvement in her health today. She will be under the supervision of our doctors, " said Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating her.

Many false rumours regarding the iconic singer's health were going rounds on the internet, earlier. Appealing to her fans not to believe in any kind of such news stories, her management team issued a statement on Friday (January 21) that reads, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space." They also asked Mangeshkar's fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

It's been more than a week since the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. Known as Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

