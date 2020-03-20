Coronavirus: Sona Mohapatra blasts at Kanika Kapoor for 'hiding her travel history'

Sona Mohapatra slammed Kanika Kapoor on Twitter.

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter to slam Baby Doll singer for hiding her travel history. Kanika tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Reportedly, she didn't disclose her travel history. She flew down to Lucknow from London and then went on to attend parties which had the presence of several bureaucrats, socialites and political leaders.

Earlier, singer retweeted a news report with the headline that reads- “The Coronavirus will explode because India is full of irresponsible idiots who ask everything from the government but do nothing in return.”

Giving Kanika's example, infuriated Sona wrote, "Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how),attended events in Lucknow,Mumbai,went partying while staying in a 5 star& has the virus!So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was,was it really?#WeThePeople".

Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how),attended events in Lucknow,Mumbai,went partying while staying in a 5 🌟& has the virus!So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was,was it really?#WeThePeople 😑 https://t.co/k7SbFyNvr8 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2020

Kanika on Friday announced on social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward,” said Kapoor in the post. “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs,” wrote Kapoor on Instagram.

The singer attended three parties in Uttar Pradesh- one in Kanpur and two in Lucknow. Hence, the concern of spread that might have happened is creating panic on social media. Kanika Kapoor leaves for quarantine after being tested COVID-19 positive. Video goes viral

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, her son BJP MP Dushyant Singh and a couple of other political leaders have gone into self-quarantine after attending a party with Kanika. Neha Kakkar, Sunil Grover, Sussanne Khan and others wish Kanika Kapoor a speedy recovery