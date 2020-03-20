Coronavirus: Neha Kakkar, Sunil Grover, Sussanne Khan and others wish Kanika Kapoor a speedy recovery

Bollywood celebrities wish Kanika Kapoor a speedy recovery.

Kanika Kapoor, best known for her songs Baby Doll and Chittiyan Kalaiyan tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is under quarantine in King George's Medical University (KGMU) Hospital. Kanika returned from UK around 10 days ago but she reportedly hid her travel history.

In her social media statement, the singer gave detail about her condition and said she was screened at the airport. However, the singer didn't address the unconfirmed travel history reports.

In her Instagram post, Kanika wrote, ''Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK''.

As soon as she shared the post on social media, her friends from the fraternity dropped comments wishing her speedy recovery. Ekta Kapoor, Guru Randhawa, Sunil Grover and Neha Kakkar and others asked her to take care of herself.

Guru Randhawa wrote, "Get well soon Waheguru bless you."

"Get well soon sister God bless you and your family," wrote Neha Kakkar.

Producer Ekta Kapoor commented on the post- "Get well soon kanikaaaaaa! Rab rakhaaa".

Actor Sunil Grover wrote, "Get well soon Kanika. Wishing you a quick recovery".

Comments of celebrities on Kanika's Instagram post.

"You will be well very very soon," wrote Chunky Panday.

Singer Tulsi Kumar commented, "U will recover soon take good care''.

Celebrities pour in wishes for Kanika Kapoor

"Get well soon Kanika sending positivity & prayers yr way," wrote T-Series mogul Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

"Sending you loads of healing dear Kanika, everything will be good, just Take care loads of love and strength, " wrote Sussanne Khan.

Sussanne Khan also commented on Kanika's post.

Later sharing health update, Kanika even asked everyone not to panic and be sensible. "I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever. However, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health," she wrote.

On a related note, Kanika Kapoor even attended a party in Lucknow after returning. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, her son and BJP MP Dushyant Singh, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Congress leader Jitin Prasad were present at the party.