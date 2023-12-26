Kamar de los Reyes, best known as Antonio Vega from One Life to Live dies at 56

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamar de los Reyes

Kamar de los Reyes, who is best known for his portrayal of a troubled cop named Antonio Vega in the popular show One Life to Live, died at the age of 56. According to reports, the actor died after a long battle with cancer.

Kamar de los Reyes was a Puerto Rican actor who grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada. The actor was born to a Cuban father Walfredo de los Reyes and a Puerto Rican mother Matilde Pages. He also has a brother named Walfredo Reyes Jr who is a percussionist.

The actor has appeared in several shows including Valley of Dolls, New York to Undercover, Swift Justice, Four Corners, Blood On Her Hands, Promised Land, Total Recall 2070, Touched by an Angel and Undefeated among others.

Most recently, Kamar de los Reyes appeared in a show named All American in which he played the role of Coach Montes. The show is inspired by the life of an American football player Spencer Paysinger. In 2023, the series was renewed for a sixth season.

He also made an appearance in The Passage, The Rookie. In The Passage, he was cast as Julio Martinez and in The Rookie, Kamar de los Reyes was featured as Ryan Cardine.

Kamar de los Reyes had married in 2007 to actress Sherri Saum and has twin boys. He also has a son from his previous relationship as well.

