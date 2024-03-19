'Jab We Met': Netizens swoon seeing Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda together | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda

It was a treat for fans when Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh met Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy in real life. The duo met at the Amazon Prime Video mega event and their video of kissing went viral within no time on social media. In the video, Shahid Kapoor called Vijay and was seen thanking him for bringing Arjun Reddy to screens else there would have been no Kabir Singh.

Fans went gaga and flooded the comment section after seeing their two favourite actors in one frame. One user wrote, "2024 is all about unexpected collabs". Another user wrote, "Vijay Devarakonda is the most handsome actor in India". Another social media user wrote, "Shahid..wow"

For the unversed, The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial starred Shahid alongside Kiara Advani. The movie went on to shatter box office records. The 2019 flick grossed nearly 250 crore at the box office, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.

Kabir Singh was a remake of the 2017 film Arjun Reddy, which starred South Indian film superstar Vijay Deverakonda. However, the original has an unparalleled fan base. This film marked Shahid and Kiara’s first on-screen collaboration, and their chemistry was loved by people.

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in ‘Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. The film delves into the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to depict an improbable love story. Shahid Kapoor portrays a robot scientist who, against all odds, develops emotions and ultimately ties the knot with Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot played by Kriti Sanon. The movie is both written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The production is helmed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the movie also features veteran actor Dharmendra.

Shahid Kapoor also has Farzi 2 in the pipeline. His debut web series Farzi was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023. Ever since his fans have been waiting for its sequel. According to reports, Kapoor's Farzi 2 will be released by the end of next year 2025. Shahid Kapoor recently announced his next project on Instagram titled Ashwathhama- The Saga Continues. The film will be released in 5 languages.

Vijay Deverakona will next be seen in Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur. The makers recently released the teaser, which took the internet by storm. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are sharing screen space for the first time in Family Star. Family Star teaser promises to be a family entertainer, blending elements of romance, drama, and family values. With a talented cast, an engaging story, and heart-touching music, the film is likely to make a place in the hearts of fans. Family Star is all set to be released in theatres on April 5 this year.

