FWICE seeks apology from Vir Das over his two Indias comments

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees on Wednesday demanded an apology from comedian Vir Das for his 'I come from two Indias' monologue in Washington DC, saying the actor-comic's comments offended India in a foreign land. Das, who recently performed at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, in his six-minute satire video 'I come from two Indias', talked about the dual dark sides of the country as he touched upon topical issues like the battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, farmers protests, crackdown against comedians and petrol prices.

FWICE, President, B N Tiwari, said the film association will not let Das shoot and will further request filmmakers to not work with him till he issues a public apology. "What he said was disgusting. We won't support him unless he apologises. Wherever he shoots, we will try to stop him, continue with our non cooperation with him. For us, nation is first. You can't defame the nation to earn money. We strongly object to what he said.

He should publicly apologise in front of the entire nation, there is no other solution. FWICE members won't work with him. We will also request producers, that until this issues is not resolved, to not work with him in any capacity- on a series or a film," Tiwari said.

The film body has over 2.5 lakh registered members including actors, directors, producers, technicians, among others, Tiwari said.

Several social media users including politicians have called out Das for his comments after he uploaded a video on YouTube, titled "I come from two Indias", that was part of his recent performance.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut too slammed Das's monologue and called for a strict action to be taken against him, though there were supportive voices from Hansal Mehta and Pooja Bhatt.