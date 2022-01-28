Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHWETA TIWARI, SALIL ACHARYA Shweta Tiwari’s 'God is taking the size of my bra' remark 'taken out of context', says actor Salil Acharya

Shweta Tiwari has courted controversy over a statement she made during the promotion of her upcoming web series 'Show Stopper'. The actress allegedly referred to God while making a statement about her innerwear. During the event, Shweta had said that her bra measurements is being taken by 'bhagwaan'. The statement which did not go down well with many, was 'taken out of context.' Actor Salil Acharya who was present at the event opened up about the entire fiasco and what lead to the actress giving such a statement.

During the press conference, Sourabh Raaj Jain, who had earlier essayed the role of Lord Krishna in several shows was mocked for now playing the role of a bra fitter in the upcoming fashion web series. According to ETimes, Salil Acharya clarified "I was on stage with Shweta when this happened. I was asking a question to actor Sourabh, who plays a bra fitter. I had asked him that for a person who has played mythological and godly roles in the past, how was it playing something so different."

To which Shweta said that now we are making God do this. "Bhagwan se seedha bra fitter. Matlab jump toh dekho...Meri bra ka size 'bhagwan' le rahe hain (Straight from God to a bra fitter...look at his jump...My bra size is being taken by God." Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble after 'God is taking the size of my bra' remark, MP minister orders probe

Explaining further, Salil added, "when she (Shweta) said God, she meant Sourabh because he is known for his mythological roles. Her statement has been taken out of context and I really would like to clear the air." For the unversed, Sourabh has played Lord Krishna in shows like Mahabharat, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Mahakali.

Soon after her statement, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the police to investigate Shweta Tiwari's remark and submit a report within 24 hours.