Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble after 'God is taking the size of my bra' remark, MP minister orders probe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble after 'God is taking the size of my bra' remark

Highlights During an event, Shweta Tiwari had said that her bra size is being taken by 'bhagwaan'

MP Home Minister asks Bhopal commissioner to look into controversial statement

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari has landed herself in a controversy for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her innerwear. Recently, she was in Bhopal to promote her upcoming web series 'Show Stopper', which is based on the fashion world and also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy. During the event, Shweta had said that her bra size is being taken by 'bhagwaan'. The statement has not gone down well with many whoi criticised for her for joking about God.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the police to investigate Shweta Tiwari's remark and submit a report within 24 hours. Mishra told reporters on Thursday, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."

A video of Tiwari's statement has gone viral on social media, in which she purportedly referred to God while speaking about her innerwear. "Meri bra ka size bhagwaan le rahe hain," she said.

Shweta Tiwari is counted amongst one of the most popular and loved actresses of the small screen. She became a household name playing Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and ever since then, the actress is slaying. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was among the Top 5 contestants with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.