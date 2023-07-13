Extraordinary You star Rowoon & Jo Bo Ah’s upcoming drama Destined With You first look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Drama Destined With You first look

Buckle up for the new drama Destined With You, with your favorite stars SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah.

Destined With You is a fantasy romance that will tell the love story of a woman who obtains a forbidden book sealed 300 years ago and a man becomes a victim of the forbidden book. The drama will be penned by 100 Days My Prince writer No Ji Sul and is helmed by director Nam Ki Hoon of Oh My Baby and Voice 3.

In the drama, Jo Bo Ah plays the role of civil servant Lee Hong Jo, who resolves the civil complaints of Onju City Hall and who will solve Jang Shin Yu’s curse. Despite having to deal with complaints that go beyond people’s imagination, Lee Hong Jo always does her best. However, she is a person who is used to being alone and she always remains resilient no matter the situation.

Rowoon portrays ace lawyer Jang Shin Yu who is waiting for the owner of the old wooden box that will undo his curse. Jang Shin Yu becomes entangled with Lee Hong Jo in an unimaginable way to undo the curse that has been passed down for generations in his family. As his unknown illness becomes more severe, he asks for help from Lee Hong Jo, the owner of the old wooden box, and faces an unimaginable change.

In the newly released poster, Lee Hong Jo sits at the city hall office, eyes sparkling with curiosity. Next to her is Jang Sin Yu with an indifferent facial expression. The folklore that unfolds behind them appears to hint at their past lives, raising questions about the mysterious shrine beneath moonlight as well as the man and woman who are affectionately gazing at each other at the bottom of the poster.

Furthermore, the text on the poster reads, We have been terribly destined to be since 300 years ago, making viewers wonder about the fate between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu.

Another poster shows the two getting one step closer, creating a heart-fluttering atmosphere. Lee Hong Jo gives a meaningful smile as Jang Shin Yu leans in toward Lee Hong Jo as if he is about to whisper something in her ear. Above them is the text, “A long long time ago, did we date?”

Destined With You is scheduled to premiere on August 23 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

