CBI investigation and FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Exclusive details

The CBI has taken over investigation into the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case from the Bihar Police after re-registering an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty. In this, a total of 6 people have been accused, including Rhea Chakraborty, her relatives and friends. Cases have been registered under various sections of criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating, conspiracy under Indian Panel Code.

Due to mutual politics between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, the CBI has entrusted the case to Anti-Corruption Unit VI (SIT) New Delhi for investigation.

If sources are to be believed, the CBI is expecting cooperation from the Mumbai Police, a letter has been written to take documents from the Bihar Police.

The CBI SIT, which will probe the Sushant case, was formed to investigate the high profile case, this team has officers who have got Vijay Malia's extradition from London as well as this team in the AgustaWestland case. They have played an important role, be it Lalu Yadav's corruption case or Bhupinder Singh Hooda's officer in all this.

SIT will be lead joint director Manoj Shashidhar, DIG Gagandeep Gambhir will supervise the case. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Yadav will investigate the case.

If sources are to be believed, Manoj Shashidhar will report to Additional Director Parveen Sinha who is second after CBI Director Rishi Shukla.

Nupur Prasad, who was DCP North Delhi and now SP in CBI Anti-Corruption will also be involved in the investigation of the case.

