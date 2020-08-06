Thursday, August 06, 2020
     
  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the agency will start the probe based on the references sent by the Centre. Meanwhile, SC denied interim protection to Rhea Chakraborty who has been summoned by ED on August 7.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2020 7:40 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The centre informed the Supreme Court about Bihar government's recommendation about the same after the late actor's father KK Singh's request to CM Nitish Kumar. Ever since he has filed an FIR against his son's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and six others, including her family members, an unprecedented tug of war has been going on between the police of Bihar and Maharashtra over the investigation of the matter. SC on Wednesday ordered all the three parties to give their record on their respective stand and asked Mumbai police to submit its record of probe done so far. The Supreme Court also denied any interim protection to Bollywood actress Rhea. Apart from that, she has been asked to appear before Enforcement Directorate by Friday. Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Catch all the latest updates related to the actor's death here:

 

 

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Investigation LIVE Updates

  • Aug 06, 2020 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanks central government

    Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "स्व० सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता द्वारा पटना में दर्ज कराए गए मामले की सी०बी०आई० जांच कराने हेतु राज्य सरकार की अनुशंसा को केंद्र ने स्वीकार कर लिया है। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार को धन्यवाद। आशा है कि अब बेहतर जांच हो सकेगी और न्याय मिल सकेगा।" This translates to, "The Central Government has accepted the recommendation of the State Government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the case filed in Patna by the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Thanks to the central government for this. It is hoped that now a better investigation and justice will take place."

     

  • Aug 06, 2020 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda grilled by ED

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Samuel Miranda, the house manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for questioning, officials said on Wednesday. A senior ED official said that Miranda is being questioned at the agency's Mumbai office. Miranda is the third person to be questioned by the financial probe agency in connection with the Bollywood actor's alleged suicide.

  • Aug 06, 2020 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    ED summons Rhea for quizzing on Friday

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, officials said on Wednesday. A senior ED official told IANS: "The agency has asked her to present herself at our Mumbai office to get her statement recorded in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case."

  • Aug 06, 2020 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Disha Salian's father: News of rape, murder, politician connection cooked by media

    Satish Salian, father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian has written a letter to Mumbai Police on Wednesday alleging harassment and atrocity by the media on his family. The letter addressed to ACP Dilip Yadav, Malwani Division, has the subject line as: "Mental harassment and consequent victimization of my family and deceased daughter Disha Salian by journalists and media people". 

    The letter reads: "Sir, I am writing this to you as my family has been continuously harassed by journalists and media people in relation to the death of my daughter Disha Salian. In light of the above unfortunate incident and circumstances, I had already submitted a written complaint in Malvani Police Station & ACP's office vide letter dated: 13/07/2020 against derogatory posts and forwards being shared by the listed people in the said letter, leading to defamation of my deceased daughter and my family."

    "In addition to the said letter, I would like to bring to your attention, the atrocities of journalists and media people on my family. The media people come unannounced at my house hiding their original brand in the name of interviews regarding the death of my daughter. They are providing the media with misleading news which are not only creating hindrance to the actual inquiry being conducted, but it's also taking a toll on my family."

    "We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone of foul play. News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels. These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter's reputation and my family's reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family's health and we are being victimized by the media. We are completely satisfied with the investigations being conducted by Mumbai Police and have faith in them."

    "Through this letter. I would request you to take reasonable action against the concerned journalists, influencers, politicians and media for their insensitive act towards us."

     

  • Aug 06, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    CBI will probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death

    The centre has forwarded the reference to the CBI which has decided to start the probe on its basis, officials said. According to the procedure, the CBI has the freedom to return the reference in case there are legal issues involved and may seek further clarification but sources in the know said the case will be taken up for investigation.

     

  • Aug 06, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sushant's sister: As mantras were chanted, steps towards justice were taken

    Shweta took to her verified Facebook account on Wednesday evening to express her mind. She posted photographs of PM Modi performing the Bhumi Puja ceremony and wrote: "This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know ur with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth Bhai....#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #faith @sushantsinghrajput."

     

