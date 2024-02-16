Bramayugam Box Office Report: Mammootty's horror thriller off to a decent start, earns THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bramayugam stars Mammootty in the lead role.

Mammootty's latest film Bramayugam, which is a horror thriller, was released in cinemas on February 15. The film opened to mostly mixed to positive reviews from the audience as well as film critics. As per Sacnilk, the film is off to a good start and minted Rs 3 crore at the box office.

As per the portal, Bramayugam had an overall 46.52 per cent occupany on its opening day, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

The business is expected to pick up in the weekend as Mammootty is one of the top actors in Malayalam film industry and the actor has a huge fan base in Kerala.

About the film

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the horror thriller also stars Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Arjun Ashokan in key roles. The first look of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Mammootty's 72nd birth anniversary. Last month, the makers released the first teaser and its trailer was unveiled at an event held in Abu Dhabi.

The film was recently in the news after a court case is filed by Punjamon Illam, a Brahmin household in Kerala, for defaming the reputation of their family for being involved in evil magic. Ahead of the film's release, the character name of Mammootty in Bramayugam was changed to Kodumon.

A plea was filed by Punjamon Illam in which he stated that his family historically engaged in ritualistic practises documented in the book 'Aithihymala'.

The plea was closed by Kerala High Court after the filmmaker's submission that Mammootty's character name have been changed to address the petitioner's concerns. The makers have also submitted that they have applied to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to change the name of the lead character.

