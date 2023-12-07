Bigg Boss 17: K-pop singer Aoora to enter as wildcard contestant | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Bigg Boss 17 to witness new wildcard contestant soon.

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more exciting with each new episode. The new season began with 15 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra among others. The 17th edition of Bigg Boss has already witnessed two wild card entries in Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai and now the makers of the popular reality show are all set to introduce another one. The new wildcard contestant is an international star and popular K-pop singer Aoora. The makers of the show has unveiled a promo featuring a K-pop singer but his name is not yet revealed on social media.

Check out the promo:

In the caption, the official Instagram handle of ColorsTV wrote, ''Jab hogi wild card entry of the biggest K-Pop sensation, tab badal jaayegi ghar ke andar ki situation.''

Who is Aoora?

Aoora’s real name is Park Min-jun. He was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A and its subunit Aoora&Hoik. He made his debut on September 4, 2009, with the song 'Love Back'.

He has passionately shared his love for Indian culture, performing Korean renditions of popular Bollywood songs that garnered him millions of views on his social media platforms. In India, his bourgeoning base of fans call themselves Aurians.

Aoora, after paying a foot-tapping tribute to Bappi Lahiri with a new version of his cult hit 'Jimmy Jimmy', performed his take on R.D. Burman's mellifluous classic, 'Yeh Shaam Mastani'.

Earlier this year, He performed at a flash mob performance at Marine Drive on August 23.

Meanwhile, this week eight housemates are nominated for elimination. These include Khanzaadi, Vikas Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey.

