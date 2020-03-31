Wednesday, April 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Alia Bhatt worried about dad Mahesh Bhatt amid coronavirus scare: ‘He is 70 plus, I am constantly thinking'

Alia Bhatt worried about dad Mahesh Bhatt amid coronavirus scare: ‘He is 70 plus, I am constantly thinking'

Earlier, Alia shared an adorable picture of herself along with her filmmaker dad Mahesh Bhatt on Instagram. She penned a beautiful message for her father as the caption.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2020 23:59 IST
Alia Bhatt, mahesh bhatt

Alia Bhatt talks about how she is constantly thinking about her dad Mahesh Bhatt amid coronavirus scare

Alia Bhatt is making the most of the lockdown period by reading and writing. However, she is also constantly worried about her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt. In an interview, Alia said she is always telling her dad 'don’t touch your face, don’t do this’. Expressing her concern, Alia told film critic Rajeev Masand, “He is 70 plus. I am constantly nervous and thinking.... That’s why I am always screaming ‘don’t touch your face, don’t do this’.”

Alia has earlier shared a heart-touching message on Instagram. Posting a monochrome photo of herself along with her das, she wrote, "Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe.”

Fight Against Coronavirus

Sharing how she is spending her isolation days, the actor said she is trying to fill her day with as many activities as possible. Besides getting enrolled in a creative writing course online, she has been reading at least two hours a day. Alia aims to finish at least three books.  

View this post on Instagram

Stay home & .. learn something new 📚

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Sharing her experience of collaborating with her father for the first time, Alia said that her suggestions were taken into the Sadak 2 script. The actor said, “The experience was so collaborating...that’s the way my father works...the script is just a blueprint. A lot of my input and suggestions were actually taken into the script. I need to give credit to him, he kept on pushing ‘you should write. You can be a writer, you can be a director’."

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X