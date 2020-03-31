Alia Bhatt worried about dad Mahesh Bhatt amid coronavirus scare: ‘He is 70 plus, I am constantly thinking'

Alia Bhatt talks about how she is constantly thinking about her dad Mahesh Bhatt amid coronavirus scare

Alia Bhatt is making the most of the lockdown period by reading and writing. However, she is also constantly worried about her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt. In an interview, Alia said she is always telling her dad 'don’t touch your face, don’t do this’. Expressing her concern, Alia told film critic Rajeev Masand, “He is 70 plus. I am constantly nervous and thinking.... That’s why I am always screaming ‘don’t touch your face, don’t do this’.”

Alia has earlier shared a heart-touching message on Instagram. Posting a monochrome photo of herself along with her das, she wrote, "Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe.”

Sharing how she is spending her isolation days, the actor said she is trying to fill her day with as many activities as possible. Besides getting enrolled in a creative writing course online, she has been reading at least two hours a day. Alia aims to finish at least three books.

Sharing her experience of collaborating with her father for the first time, Alia said that her suggestions were taken into the Sadak 2 script. The actor said, “The experience was so collaborating...that’s the way my father works...the script is just a blueprint. A lot of my input and suggestions were actually taken into the script. I need to give credit to him, he kept on pushing ‘you should write. You can be a writer, you can be a director’."