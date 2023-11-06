Alia Bhatt wishes daughter Raha on her first birthday, posts adorable note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor

It's already been a year for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl Raha. The couple have spoken about the lovely experience of parenthood with Raha. The actress took to social media to wish her daughter well. Along with a bunch of pictures and a video, she wrote an adorable post on social media.She wrote in the caption, "Our joy, our life...our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in your tummy kicking away...there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives....you make every day feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy Birthday, baby tiger...we love you more than love itself."

Celebrities too took to the comment section to wish the little one. Dia Mirza said, "Happy 1st Birthday Raha". Anita Shriff Adajania commented, "Happy 1st darling Raha!". Archana Puran Singh too sent lots of heart emojis. Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor expressed their love for their granddaughter through heartfelt notes on social media. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and gave birth to Raha a few months later.

Recently, Alia Bhatt received a National Award in the Best Actress category for her acting prowess in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt called it a 'big moment' of her life as she spoke to media persons after receiving the award. She said, "It is a big moment...I am very grateful." Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog among others. The film turned out to be a hit and garnered positive reviews.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is geared up for his upcomng film Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in this highly anticipated project, he will be sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1. In the film, Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Ranbir's on-screen father, Balbir Singh. Rashmika is cast as Geetanjali, the love interest of Ranbir's character while Bobby Deol will be playing the antagonist.

