300 cr and more...: Tiger 3 set for bumper opening. Here's how much the movie is predicted to earn

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan as Avinash Rathore and Katrina Kaif as Zoya, is one of the most-awaited flicks of the year. Fans are eagerly waiting for its theatrical release and the craze around the film is currently at its peak. No point for predicting that Tiger 3 is destined to become one of the biggest mega-blockbusters in Hindi cinema. Trade analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel has now predicted that the upcoming actioner might have a 'bumper opening' at the box office and is expected to collect around Rs 330 crore nett in just 8 days.

Releasing on Diwali, November 12, Tiger 3 is already sold over 3 lakh tickets. Talking about the figures at national chains, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh reported that over 1.5 lakh tickets have been booked for Day 1 for PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

For the first time in over a decade, a Hindi film is hitting theaters on Diwali. The move is being considered a bold one, and many film pundits are curious to see how it performs on this festive occasion. It's a break from the norm that has caught the attention of both fans and the industry.

About the Tiger 3 film

The third installment in the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming spy-thriller flick will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles of Avinash and Zoya, from the previous two editions.

Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat among others, Tiger 3 is set to release worldwide this Diwali on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film will reportedly feature an extended cameo from 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan while Tiger 3 will follow the storyline after the events of SRK-starrer Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's War.

