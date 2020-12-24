Image Source : TWITTER/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan's debut music video 'Nachunga Aise' will leave you tapping your feet. Watch video

Just yesterday we saw how actor Kartik Aaryan left us impressed with a short glimpse of his first-ever music video titled 'Nachunga Aise.' And voila! The full song is out now. The video shows an animated version of Kartik showcasing killer dance moves on the song which is sung by Milind Gaba. The video of the song has been created by Om Raut while the lyrics have been penned by Asli Gold and the music has been given by Music MG. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the video of the song and wrote alongside, "This New year #NachungaAise Jaise Koi dekh nahi raha Let the party begin @omraut LINK IN BIO."

Yesterday, while sharing the teaser, Kartik wrote, "Senor, Senorita, Sunita and Sangeeta sab naachenge!! #NachungaAise Teaser."

Watch full Nachunga Aise song here:

Earlier today, he posted an Instagram video sharing a glimpse from the set of his upcoming film Dhamaka. In the video, Kartik is dressed in a grey sweatshirt, sunglasses and a black facemask. He gives a tour of the set. The sound of a helicopter's blades can be heard in the background.

"On set #Dhamaka The helicopters are camera shy," Kartik wrote as caption.

Dhamaka is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Madhvani along with co-producer Amita Madhvani. The film is set against the backdrop of a news channel.

Kartik, known for his comic and romantic roles, gives the thriller genre a shot with this film. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

-With IANS inputs