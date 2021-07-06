Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy unite on screen for first time post marriage for music video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUTAM RODE Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy

Actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy will be seen romancing on camera in the music video of an upcoming track shot in Kashmir. While details are under wraps, the actors, who got married in 2018, have shot for the song in a remote location in Srinagar. This is their first project after their wedding.

"It's very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity to surprise them," says Gautam.

For Pankhuri, working with Gautam for the first time after marriage is a great experience.

"It feels blissful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. We are having the best time and hope that reflects on-screen and that people love the song," she says.

Gautam also shared a picture with Pankhuri on his Instagram handle as he shot for the show. He captioned it as "Kashmir". Apart from this, he also treated his fans to a reel video on Intsgram, where the couple is taking a brisk walk in the picturesque location. The video had Lucky Ali's O Sanam playing in the backdrop. "Listening to my favourite song with my favourite person @pankhuri313 Oh yes and the beautiful valleys of Kashmir!" he captioned the post.

Gautam will soon be seen as Major Samar in the OTT film "State Of Siege : Temple Attack". The film is slated to release on July 9.