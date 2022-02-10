Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida OUT: Alia Bhatt's first track from SBL's film will get you grooving

Follow us on Image Source : PR Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida OUT: Alia Bhatt's first track will get you grooving to the beats of dhol

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a filmmaker most admired for his craft laced with melodious music. Music that has always showcased a blend of folk tunes, western operatic music and contemporary melodies. From his very first Khamoshi to the iconic Dholi Taro to the cult track Malhari, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music has been a benchmark for curating the best music albums of all time. One of the most followed musical genres of cinema, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali album is keenly awaited with every cinematic venture and Gangubai Kathiawadi is another musical gem from him.

While we still capture the trailer in our minds, the makers have released the much-awaited first track from the album today. Dholida, a celebratory Garba number from the film will see Gangubai aka Alia Bhatt dancing to the tunes of dhol making it the festive anthem of the year.

Sharing the news of the song release, Alia wrote, "An absolute dream come true to dance on SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’s music. My heart forever beats to #DHOLIDA Song out now! Link in bio."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music composition along with lyrics penned by Kumaar capture the true essence of Garba.The foot tapping number has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

With this beautiful track, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has really got the whole of India dancing to his beats all over again.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on 25th February 2022.