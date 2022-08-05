BTS song Bad Decisions ft Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco out: ARMY happy for Jimin, V, Jungkook & Jin

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MINIESDIARY BTS song Bad Decisions ft Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco

BTS song Bad Decisions ft Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco out: Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin have come together for a new song. The four Korean stars have taken the Internet by storm as they give vocals to the completely English song. As expected, ARMY has gone bonkers at the song release. It is already trending on social media platforms as fans shower their love on the new track.

The video is resonating with the fans of the K-pop group as Benny Blanco is seen channelling his inner ARMY. The music video shows him as a super excited BTS fan who can't wait to attend the boyband's concert. He's preparing a purple cake, has RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin's posters up on his wall, has decided what to wear and he's also making some fan art. Probably everything ARMY does for their favourite band. It also Dynamite playing in the backdrop. Watch the video here:

ARMY is loving the song. "“so give me all your kisses, I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday baby every night” JIMIN" said a user on Twitter. Another one wrote, "can’t seem to ever get you out of my mind! #BadDecisionswithBTS."

A user seem to have loved the part sang by Kim Taehyug, aka V. ""IF YOU WANT MY LOVE, COME A LITTLE BIT CLOSER DON'T MAKE ME WAIT.." TAEHYUNG SAIDDDD !!!" Sample some of these tweets:

Bad Decisions is V, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook's first collab song with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg teased in January that the K-Pop boy band had sent him a request to work together. "I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now," he told the show's hosts. "And I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do that s-t." BTS first hinted at their admiration for the 50-year-old rapper when they included a nod to his debut album 'Doggystyle' in their 2014 track 'Hip Hop Phile'. According to the 'Ain't no fun' artist, that admiration goes both ways. "I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it's always about, bringing our worlds together," he said.

