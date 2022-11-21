BTS shines at American Music Awards 2022; becomes first ever to win 'Favorite KPop Artist'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS creates history at AMAs 2022

BTS, the biggest Kpop boy band, has added another golden feather to their hat. The septet on Monday won their first-ever Favorite K-Pop Artist award, a new category added to this year's AMAs. The South Korean band was nominated among other popular bands like BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and TWICE and took the trophy home. While BTS did not attend the award ceremony, many artists like Taylor Swift, TXT, Kim Petras and others walked the red carpet.

On the other hand, BTS also won the award for Favorite Pop Duo or Group creating history. The Kpop band is the first artist in AMA history to win this award for four consecutive years.

As soon as the announcements broke on the internet, BTS ARMY started trending 'Congrats BTS' on Twitter. One fan tweeted, "CONGRATULATIONS KINGS CONGRATS BTS Bangtan... Army as always im so proud of each other very well deserved precious beautiful 7 angels we're forever together bulletproof." Another said, " bts paved the way for other kpop artists"

Meanwhile, pop superstar Taylor Swift dominated the American Music Awards 2022. The singer was nominated for six awards, with each transforming into a win. On the other hand, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny led the number of nominations with eight nods. Two of them fetched him awards at the ceremony, followed by Beyonce, Drake and Swift with each securing six nods each.

AMAs 2022 Winners List-

Taylor Swift - ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron - NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - Pnau Remix" - COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Coldplay - FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Taylor Swift "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Harry Styles - FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Taylor Swift -FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

BTS - FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Harry Styles "As It Was" - FAVORITE POP SONG

Morgan Wallen - FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Taylor Swift - FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Dan + Shay - FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Morgan Wallen "Wasted on You" - FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Kendrick Lamar - FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Nicki Minaj - FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" - FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future ft. Drake & Tems "Wait for U" - FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Chris Brown - FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Beyonce - FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyonce "Renaissance" - FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyonce "Break My Soul"- FAVORITE R&B SONG

Bad Bunny - FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta - FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Yahritza Y Su Esencia - FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti" - FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Sebastian Yatra "Dos Oruguitas" - FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Machine Gun Kelly - FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Maneskin "Beggin'" - FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Ghost "Impera" - FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

for KING & COUNTRY - FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Tamela - FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Marshmello - FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

"Elvis" - FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Wizkid - FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

BTS - FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

