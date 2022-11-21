BTS shines at American Music Awards 2022; becomes first ever to win 'Favorite KPop Artist'

BTS, the biggest Kpop boy band, has added another golden feather to their hat. The septet on Monday won their first-ever Favorite K-Pop Artist award, a new category added to this year's AMAs. The South Korean band was nominated among other popular bands like BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and TWICE and took the trophy home. While BTS did not attend the award ceremony, many artists like Taylor Swift, TXT, Kim Petras and others walked the red carpet.
On the other hand, BTS also won the award for Favorite Pop Duo or Group creating history. The Kpop band is the first artist in AMA history to win this award for four consecutive years.
As soon as the announcements broke on the internet, BTS ARMY started trending 'Congrats BTS' on Twitter. One fan tweeted, "CONGRATULATIONS KINGS CONGRATS BTS Bangtan... Army as always im so proud of each other very well deserved precious beautiful 7 angels we're forever together bulletproof." Another said, " bts paved the way for other kpop artists"
Meanwhile, pop superstar Taylor Swift dominated the American Music Awards 2022. The singer was nominated for six awards, with each transforming into a win. On the other hand, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny led the number of nominations with eight nods. Two of them fetched him awards at the ceremony, followed by Beyonce, Drake and Swift with each securing six nods each.
AMAs 2022 Winners List-
- Taylor Swift - ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Dove Cameron - NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - Pnau Remix" - COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- Coldplay - FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
- Taylor Swift "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Harry Styles - FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
- Taylor Swift -FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
- BTS - FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
- Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE POP ALBUM
- Harry Styles "As It Was" - FAVORITE POP SONG
- Morgan Wallen - FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Taylor Swift - FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Dan + Shay - FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
- Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)" - FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
- Morgan Wallen "Wasted on You" - FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
- Kendrick Lamar - FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Nicki Minaj - FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" - FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
- Future ft. Drake & Tems "Wait for U" - FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
- Chris Brown - FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
- Beyonce - FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
- Beyonce "Renaissance" - FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
- Beyonce "Break My Soul"- FAVORITE R&B SONG
- Bad Bunny - FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
- Anitta - FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
- Yahritza Y Su Esencia - FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
- Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti" - FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
- Sebastian Yatra "Dos Oruguitas" - FAVORITE LATIN SONG
- Machine Gun Kelly - FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
- Maneskin "Beggin'" - FAVORITE ROCK SONG
- Ghost "Impera" - FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
- for KING & COUNTRY - FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
- Tamela - FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
- Marshmello - FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
- "Elvis" - FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
- Wizkid - FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
- BTS - FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
