BTS' Jungkook drops new song for ARMY titled 'My You' on band's ninth debut anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KOOKLUVV97 BTS' Jungkook drops new song for ARMY titled 'My You'

BTS member Jungkook is undeniably the most talked about K-pop sensation there is. On the band's ninth debut anniversary, the golden maknae treated the fans aka BTS ARMY will a new song, leaving them excited. Bangton Boys aka BTS celebrate their debut anniversary every year by meeting fans and interacting with them, however, the Covid pandemic put a stop to it. To make the occasion special this year, all the band members including Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, Suga, V and J-hope, took to their social media to surprise fans. The youngest member Jungkook made it even more special by dedicating a song to the ARMYs.

Song titled 'My You' is Jungkook's way of expressing his love for the fans. He personally produced the song together with Hiss Noise. While fans were eagerly looking for a music video, it is an audio song solely sung by Jungkook with lyrics in both English and Korean.

Check out the song here-

Talking about the song, the statement by JK as reported by the Website Soompi read, "When I think of all of you, these feelings that stir inside me are so overwhelming that I have occasionally thought, ‘What if all of this disappears? Or what if this is all a dream?’ So I wrote this song based on those thoughts, and because I worried that the song’s vibe might become too depressing, I tried to fill the lyrics with pretty words. This song is solely for you, and I hope that it becomes a song that can give hope, light, and strength to both me, who wrote the song, and you, who listen to it. I’m always grateful to ARMY, and let’s make lots of even better memories in the future! My ARMY, I love you."

According to the fans, Jungkook's song garneredover 1 million views within 11 minutes.

For the unversed, BTS made its debut on June 13 in 2013 with No More Dream. This year, to mark the occasion, the band will be performing LIVE for three days after launching their anthology album Proof on June 10.

It will be premiered in India at 5:30 pm according to Indian Standard Time (IST).