Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Music News
  5. Mohammed Aziz Birthday Special: 5 timeless songs of the veteran singer

Mohammed Aziz Birthday Special: 5 timeless songs of the veteran singer

It's Mohammed Aziz's birthday! Tune into melodic songs from the legendary Bollywood playback singer

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2019 10:48 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GOOGLE

Mohammad Aziz's birthday special

Mohammad Aziz or Munna made his film debut with Bengali film, Jyoti.  He came to Mumbai in 1984. Being a Mohammed Rafi fan, Aziz also wanted to be as famous as him. Late Aziz got his break in Bollywood with the film Ambar via a reference from a producer’s relative. 

Aziz started his musical career as a singer in a restaurant in Kolkata. He rose to fame when music director Anu Malik got him on board for the song Mard Taangewala from the movie Mard which had Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Later his career went down as music directors start approaching singers like Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan.

His collaboration with the musical genuis duo Laxmikant Pyarelal was the most victorious, Aziz was considered an heir of Mohammed Rafi in late 1980s and early '90s.

The veteran singer did playback singing for famous actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor to name a few.

Melodic singer Mohammed Aziz passed away at the age of 64 due to cardiac arrest. He was brought dead to Nanavati hospital.

Here are few of his superhit mellifluent songs which will take back you to late '80s. Check them out!

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBollywood Bhai: Akshay Kumar seen performing stunts for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and more Next Story  