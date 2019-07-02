Mohammed Aziz Birthday Special: 5 timeless songs of the veteran singer

Image Source : GOOGLE Mohammad Aziz's birthday special

Mohammad Aziz or Munna made his film debut with Bengali film, Jyoti. He came to Mumbai in 1984. Being a Mohammed Rafi fan, Aziz also wanted to be as famous as him. Late Aziz got his break in Bollywood with the film Ambar via a reference from a producer’s relative.

Aziz started his musical career as a singer in a restaurant in Kolkata. He rose to fame when music director Anu Malik got him on board for the song Mard Taangewala from the movie Mard which had Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Later his career went down as music directors start approaching singers like Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan.

His collaboration with the musical genuis duo Laxmikant Pyarelal was the most victorious, Aziz was considered an heir of Mohammed Rafi in late 1980s and early '90s.

The veteran singer did playback singing for famous actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor to name a few.

Melodic singer Mohammed Aziz passed away at the age of 64 due to cardiac arrest. He was brought dead to Nanavati hospital.

Here are few of his superhit mellifluent songs which will take back you to late '80s. Check them out!