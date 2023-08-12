Gadar 2 Review: Sunny Deol's solid acting steals the limelight

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in Gadar 2 Photo:GADAR 2 POSTER Movie Name: Gadar 2

Release Date: August 11

August 11 Director: Anil Sharma

Genre: Drama/Action

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 hit the silver screen along with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on August 11. Kumar recently gave a thumbs up to Sunny Deol in his own style which included the iconic song 'Ud Ja Kale Kava Tere.' Gadar 2 is not just a film but an emotion that reaches everyone's heart.

Plot

Set in 1971, just before the Indo-Pak war, Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, and Sakeena, played by Ameesha Patel, come back to India from Pakistan. Sakeena's father Ashraf Ali is given a death sentence and hanged in Pakistan. But the enmity doesn't end there In Pakistan, Major General Hamid Iqbal, played by Manish Wadhwa, will leave no stone unturned to take revenge from Tara Singh for taking Sakeena to India after killing 40 soldiers of his regiment. And General Hamid also lost his family in India in the India-Pakistan partition.

On the other hand, Tara's family is happy in India, son Jeetey, played by Utkarsh Sharma, has grown up. Tara is a truck driver who helps the army in transporting ammunition as needed. Once during a Pakistani attack in Ram Tekri, Tara Singh goes missing while helping the Indian Army. Sakeena and Jeetey break down after Tara goes missing. Jeetey decides to find his father and goes to Pakistan. But, Jeetey gets trapped in Pakistan.

When Tara reaches home after somehow saving himself, he gets upset on not finding Jeetey. Now, fulfilling his father's duty, Tara Singh goes to Pakistan once again to find his son. What happens there will unfold as you watch the film. Will Tara be able to return to India after rescuing his son safely? Jeetey is not alone there, but now he has found his love in Muskaan, played by Simrat Kaur. There are a lot of trusts in Gadar 2 which take the story forward.

Performances

Sunny Deol's performance as Tara Singh, undoubtedly, stands out. Be it the passionate Tara Singh or the lover Tara Singh. Sunny Deol looks very romantic even in Umarkesh Padav and his screen presence with Ameesha Patel is very good.

Utkarsh Sharma's work is also very good. Jeetey was loved as a child actor and has now done a great job as a hero

Manish Wadhwa has replaced Amrish Puri in this film, although the character is different but it is not easy for him to fit in the late actor's shoes.

Simrat Kaur marks her Bollywood debut with Gadar 2 and looks stunning as Muskaan.

Highlights

If Gadar was Ramayana then Gadar 2 is Mahabharata.

The first half is a game of emotion, while the second half is full of action.

Tara and Sakeena's love seems to be on the rise and the chemistry of both is looking very cute.

Apart from both the old songs 'Ud Ja Kale Kava' and 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke', 'Khairiyat' is also soothing.

The film's fast-paced dialogues win people's hearts. Whether it is the slogan of Hindustan Zindabad or Tara Singh's saying that if desire is more than status then there is no need of enemies for destruction. You will get to hear many such dialogues in films.

Lackings

The length of the film might bother the audience.

The first half is a bit chill which fills in the second half.

Apart from Sunny Deol, the styling of all the other characters looks a bit old.

