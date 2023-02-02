After Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Sagar quits The Kapil Sharma Show?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sidharth Sagar quits The Kapil Sharma Show

After Krushna Abhishek, The Kapil Sharma Show sees yet another exit as Sidharth Sagar has reportedly decided to quit the show. Last year, in September, when the show returned with a new season, Krushna Abhishek decided to exit over monetary issues, later comedian Chandan Prabhakar also left the show mid-way as he had signed a new film. And now Sidharth is planning to leave the show.

Sidharth Sagar has entertained the viewers with his different characters like selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh and Sagar Pagletu. According to Etimes, the reason behind Sidharth's decision is said to be monetary issues with the producers of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sidharth reportedly wanted a hike in his fees, but the makers were not willing to raise his remuneration, and therefore, he decided to quit the show. The comedian, who had shifted to Mumbai for Kapil Sharma's show, has flown back to home in Delhi and the chances of him returning are very low.

Sidharth exit comes after Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Upasna Singh have also quit the show over the period of time.

Earlier, Krushna Abhishek had talked about his decision to quit The Kapil Sharma Show and had clarified if his decision had anything to do with Kapil Sharma. He said that there is no conflict between them. He disclosed that he and Kapil are travelling to Australia together and that things are going well between them. Furthermore, he mentioned that The Kapil Sharma Show is also his show and that he will return soon.

On the other hand, Bharti Singh told Pinkvilla that she is on a short break. She said, "I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par ‘beech beech’ mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too."

