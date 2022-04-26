Tom Hardy to return in Venom 3, Sony Pictures confirms

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VENOMMOVIE Venom movie stars Tom Hardy in the lead role

Sony Pictures is developing a third installment in the Tom Hardy-led "Venom" franchise. The film comes following the back-to-back box office successes of 2021’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and 2018's "Venom".

The movie franchise features Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock and his unwitting sidekick and parasite Venom, the otherworldly lethal protector in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters.

According to Variety, the studio is also planning one more film in the “Ghostbusters” movie series. The film will be a follow-up to 2021’s reboot “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”. Sony announced both the projects at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theater owners. Details of either of the projects were not shared at the event.