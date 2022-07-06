Thor Love And Thunder Review: Critics divided over Chris Hemsworth starrer as Phase 4 woes continue

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THOROFFICIAL Thor Love And thunder will hit cinemas in India on July 7

Thor: Love And Thunder is certainly one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies that is supposed to come out this year. In India, fans will get the opportunity to see it a day before the worldwide release as the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to unfold on July 7. The anticipation for the upcoming action film has been sky-high ever since the trailer dropped. For a few days now, the movie cast and crew have been assembling in various locations to hold screenings for the film.

What to expect from Thor: Love And Thunder?

This is for the first time since Avengers: Endgame (2019) Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, is taking the centrestage in the MCU. After Thor: Ragnarok (2017), the popularity of the character has grown by leaps and bounds. In the movie's trailer, it has been hinted that Thor has gone into retirement of sorts while Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor takes the reigns over at Asgard with Valkyrie (Tessa Thomson). The most exciting addition to the cast, however, is Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Bale is returning to the superhero genre after playing Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy which culminated in 2012. Now, with Bale joining the MCU, fans will have a lot more to look forward to in Thor: Love And Thunder. The new film is directed by Taika Waititi.

Critics divided over Thor: Love And Thunder

As the first reviews for Thor: Love And Thunder were out, it was evident that critics are divided. Some pointed out that although the film has a good blend of humour and drama, it sticks to the mould when it comes to storytelling and barely attempts to deliver anything new. It has been pointed out that the first hour of the film is stretched and the setup wastes a lot of time. Although Gorr's character is well established in the first half of the film, Bale could have done much better, critics said.

Read: Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel's episode ; netizens 'loved every second of it' | VIDEO

One of the reviews of Thor: Love And Thunder on social media read, "The stakes never acquire much urgency in a movie too busy being jokey and juvenile to tell a gripping story (sic)." Another review said about the film, "Despite the largest budget for a Thor film, production quality felt weaker than it’s predecessors. It’s a problem becoming alarmingly consistent in the MCU. Budgets continue to balloon as cinematic quality worsens (sic).”

Read: Avatar 2: New pics from James Cameron's The Way of Water give closer look at Pandora and Neytiri

Does Marvel continue to struggle with Phase 4?

Phase 4 of the MCU has been marked by experimentation. Eternals, Black Widow and most recently Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness divided the fans. Now, with the mixed reviews coming out for Thor: Love And Thunder, will Marvel struggle to find its footing in Phase 4? Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the runtime for the latest Thor film is under two hours.