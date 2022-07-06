Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel's episode 5; netizens 'loved every second of it' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel's episode 5

Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel's episode 5: After six long years, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is finally seen on the screen and fans can't have enough of him. The actor made his MCU debut in the fifth episode of Ms Marvel. While it was already confirmed that Fawad Khan will be a part of the Marvel Universe, the details about his role were still under wraps. The penultimate episode aired on Wednesday and desi Twitterati is in love yet again with the actor's charming screen presence.

Fawad Khan looked like perfection in a rugged desi look in the promo shared by Disney+ Hotstar. Sporting a turban look with a kurta, Khan's character comes into view when Kamala is seen going through old family photos. It is believed that he is Kamala's great grandfather. Watch the promo video here-

Soon after the OTT platform dropped the promo, Fawad Khan started trending on social media. The fans went crazy about his drool-worthy looks and said that they loved 'every second' of him on the screen. One user said, six years since his last role and Fawad Khan is still fine as f*ck." Another tweeted, "Fawad khan in MCU is a day I never thought I’d see but i loved every second of it."

A third user said, "NOW SEATED FOR MS MARVEL EPISODE 5 FOR MERI JAAN FAWAD KHAN (love you still kamala and iman but sorry i’m just a simple girl who gets floored whenever i think of fawad so priorities have changed)"

Check out the reactions here-

The fifth episode of Ms Marvel will take fans into the past, the post-partition era where they will see how Hasan met Aisha. Fawad Khan will be seen playing the role of a freedom fighter. Speaking to Film Companion, Fawad Khan opened up about his role and said, "Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves)."

Read: Ms Marvel episode 3 desi wedding scene lit up with Yeh Mera Dil, Joote Do Paise Lo songs, fans react

Earlier, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar made his MCU debut in episode four of Ms Marvel. When he was first offered "Ms Marvel", the actor said he was bowled over by the cultural inclusivity and diversity of the show, which centres around Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Pakistani-American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

Ms Marvel also features Iman Vellani, Nimra Bucha, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, and Travina Springer.

The show is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Disney+Hotstar.