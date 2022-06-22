Ms Marvel episode 3 desi wedding scene lit up with Yeh Mera Dil, Joote Do Paise Lo songs, fans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ms Marvel episode 3 aired on Disney+Hotstar

Ms Marvel episode 3 has been released on Disney+Hotstar and in it, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and the clan united for a lavish Indian wedding. The show is set in the USA and has become a fan favourite for the authentic representation of a desi family based in Jersey City. With the new episode, the makers show a desi marriage sequence with the right feel, dance and music.

Ms Marvel Episode 3: The story moves forward

Kamala is struggling to get a grip on her powers and has already saved a life in front of her family during the Eid gathering. Her powers have also attracted unwanted attention. However, the new episode was a time for celebrations, desi style. Kamala got dressed up for her cousin Aamir's marriage ceremony and put up a lively dance performance with the family and friends.

Read: Kamal Haasan's Vikram OTT premiere; to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar?

Kamala makes her entry riding on the shoulders of her mates and does Bollywood dance steps. She then gives an energetic performance to the medley of Hindi songs. By the episode ends, she comes face to face with an old family member.

Read: Gigi Hadid shares cute Father's Day throwback with daughter Khai's 'baba' Zayn Malik, see rare pic

Bollywood wedding playlist on Ms Marvel

Fans in India were excited to witness some old-time wedding hits in the song medley that played during the wedding function. The scene was aptly set to the classics Yeh Mera Dil from the 1978 film Don and Dil Bole Hadippa’s title track. One of the desi fans of Mr Marvel wrote on Twitter, " The wedding & dance scene is absolutely so beautiful (sic)."

Fans love the desi wedding scene

Check out some fan reactions to Ms Marvel episode 3 on Twitter.