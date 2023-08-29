The Killer teaser out: Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton star in dark thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Killer teaser out

The makers dropped the teaser of The Killer, David Fincher's new movie for Netflix that has its world premiere in the competition lineup at the Venice Film Festival. The film will release in theatres on October 27 and will premiere on OTT Platform on November 10. The film is based on Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon's graphic novel series. This is Fincher's first feature since 202's Mank, also for Netflix, which scored 10 Oscars nominations including Best Picture and won two.

In the teaser, Fassbender plays an assasin who battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt while insisting none of it is personal. The also features Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

Adam Kevin Walker adopted the graphic novel, which made its debut in French via Casterman and was published in the U.S by Archaia Studios Press in 10 volumes from 2006-2009. Walker and Fincher previously collaborated on Se7en, Fincher's twisty 1995 genre thriller hit that starred Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Spacey.

Fassbender's recent credits include reprising his role as Magneto in the 2019 superhero flick X-Men: Dark Phoenix, along with starring in the 2017 titled The Snowman and Alien: Covenant. The actor will also lead the cast of Taika Waititi's forthcoming soccer film Next Goal Wins, which will debut next month at the Toronto International Film Festival before releasing in theatres on November 17.

