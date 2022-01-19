Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MACHINEGUNKELLY Machine Gun Kelly says engagement ring to Megan Fox 'hurts' if taken off

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were focused on living in the moment during the engagement proposal. People Magazine obtained quotes of the Papercuts singer and his now-fiancee Megan Fox's interview with Vogue in which they opened up about the moment they got engaged during a recent trip to Puerto Rico.

When asked if she realised their engagement had become "a huge mega-story," the Transformers actor said, "I don't really look at social media or anything, so I don't know." Kelly explained that the couple opted to release video and details from the engagement on their social accounts because he wanted to make sure they got to break the news.

He said, "We released it to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!" He added, "But yeah, I didn't expect it." Kelly also said he captured the moment on his cellphone, "I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn't like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."

Fox was married to Brian Austin Green between 2010 and 2021, with whom she has sons Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five. Kelly also gave away details of the big engagemant ring that he gifted to Fox during the proposal. "It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from (designer) Stephen (Webster).”

He added, “The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart, and you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”

Fox and Kelly started dating after they worked together on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

