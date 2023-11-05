Kourtney Kardashian welcomes her fourth and first child with Travis Barker, deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together on Saturday. The couple, who announced that they are going to have a baby boy during a gender reveal party in June this year, has not shared the news officially, however, People confirmed the same.

The media personality started dating musician Travis Barker in January 2021. The couple got engaged in California in October same year. In April 2022, they got married in Las Vegas straight after the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Later in May 2022, Kardashian and Barker had a religious wedding in Italy. During a Blink-182 concert on June 17, 2023, she announced that she was pregnant. The video of the same went crazy viral.

When Kourtney Kardashian had a medical emergency

A few weeks ago, Kourtney Kardashian suffered a medical emergency that could have killed her first baby with Travis Barker. Taking it to Instagram, she shared the same and penned a heartfelt note for her husband. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she added.

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," Kourtney Kardashian concluded.

For those who do not keep up with Kardashians, Kourtney was earlier married to Scott Disick. The former couple have three children together. On the other hand, Travis Barker has two children with Shanna Moakler.

