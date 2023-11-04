Katy Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand accused of sexual assault on sets of Arthur

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Russell Brand

English comedian and actor Russell Brand has been slapped with a new lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted an extra on the set of the movie Arthur in 2010 as a crew member guarded the door from outside. According to reports, the lawsuit was filed in the New York Supreme Court by a woman only referred to as Jane Dow, which adds to the existing allegations made by four women against the British actor, all of which he desires.n the affidavit, it has been mentioned, "The sexual assault happened later that same day when I was in the bathroom. Mr Brand entered after me and assaulted me as a member of the production crew guarded the door outside.

Furthermore, "As a result of the sexual abuse, I suffered and continue to suffer extreme embarrassment, shame and fear. I am concerned that if my identity becomes public in relation to this sexual abuse claim, that embarrassment, shame and fear will be significantly worsened".

For the unversed, Russell Edward Brand is an English comedian, actor, presenter, activist and campaigner. He established himself as a standup comedian and radio host before becoming a film actor. He has received three British Comedy Awards and a nomination for a BAFTA Award.

In 1994, while still a teenager, Brand appeared in episodes of The Bill and the children's adventure series Mud. In 2002, Brand appeared on the TV shows Cruise of the Gods and White Teeth. In 2005, he played Tommy in the BBC sitcom Blessed, which was written and directed by Ben Elton. Brand auditioned for the part of Super Hans in the Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show; the role eventually went to Matt King.

