Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANYEW.EST Kanye West works on 10th album amid divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian

It's not easy to be going through a divorce, and rapper-music producer, Kanye West, is trying his best to keep himself occupied. Kanye's long time friend and frequent collaborator, Cyhi the Prynce, in an interview with Vlad magazine revealed that the 43-year-old Grammy award-winning musician was working on his tenth studio album, "Donda", after taking a brief hiatus from the studios.

"He's in good spirits. I know how much he loves his family, so it has to hit you some kind of way. He's getting through it," Cyhi said in the interview, as reported by US Weekly.

Last month, Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye after seven years of marriage and together the couple has four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and the 21-year-old Psalm. An inside source had then told the publication that Kanye was finding the "split hard" despite the fact that he had seen the divorce "coming".

Kim became a household name in 2007 starring in the reality series about her family, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", which has remained hugely popular. The final season of the series is scheduled to be telecast next year. Kanye, who appeared on the show in 2010, was good friends with Kim before they chose to cement the relationship with marriage.

Their first daughter North was born in 2013 and the couple got married in Italy in May 2014.

Kanye had proposed to Kim in style, hiring the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium for and an orchestra the act. He had proposed to her before her family and on camera for the show.

- with IANS inputs