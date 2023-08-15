Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent passes away at age of 36

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent

Darren Kent passed away at the age of 36 following a long health battle surrounded by his family and friends. His actual cause of death has not been disclosed. Darren’s talent agency Carey Dodd Associatesy announced on Facebook, “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday”.

“His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in his difficult time. Darren was not only a talented actor, director, and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend”.

In 2022, Kent appeared in two episodes of EastEnders and recently had a role in Love Without Walls from writer-director Jane Gull, who wrote on Twitter in tribute: “What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years. Life won’t be the same without you. I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent xxxx.”

Kent's directing credits include an episode of the BBC series The Break and the short film You Know Me (both 2021), whose writer Ben Trebilcook wrote: “Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday.”

Trebilcook called Kent “a true character who was always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging”.

Darren Kent was born in Essex and after graduating from Italia Conti in 2007, he scored his first acting role in the 2008 horror film Mirrors, which starred Kiefer Sutherland. In 2018, the actor had a role in the Domhnall Gleeson and Ruth Wilson starring gothic thriller The Little Stranger from Room director Lenny Abrahamson.

Darren Kent is best known for his roles in the hit series Game of Thrones, where he played a Goatherd from Slavers Bat, EastEnders, and Snow White and the Huntsman.

He won the Best Actor Award at the Van D’or Awards for his role in Sunnyboy and has also worked as a director.

