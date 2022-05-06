Doctor Strange 2 Twitter review: Fans declare Benedict Cumberbatch's first MCU horror film a 'Spectacle'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Doctor Strange 2 Twitter review

Doctor Strange 2 Twitter review: The much-anticipated 'Doctor Strange' sequel -- 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' released on Friday (May 6). The film is set after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and sees Dr Strange open a rift in the multiverse while trying to help Tom Holland's Peter Parker. The four major characters from the movie include Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong's Wong and MCU newcomer America Chavez played by Xochitl Gomez. The first batch of MCU fans have already started pouring their reviews on Twitter which suggest that MCU's first horror movie is a superhit.

Legendary horror filmmaker Sam Raimi has once again proved his mettle and left fans with a gasp by giving them the "creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting and terrifying Marvel movie."

About 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Dr Strange trying to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell, which he cast in the 2021 hit film “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, causing villains from across the multiverse to invade the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.