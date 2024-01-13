Disney's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes preponed, set to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Fans can now rejoice as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be arriving in cinemas sooner than expected. The makers of the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have now set up a new release date for the film. The film which was supposed to hit the theatres on May 24th has now moved up two weeks prior. The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now scheduled to release on May 10.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement as it will be arriving soon. One user wrote, "Definitely am ready for this movie". Another user wrote, "This one seems good, I thought the third one was the last one". "They were supposed to release it on May 24...now on May 10, Good", wrote the third user.

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a sequel to War of the Planet of the Apes. The film is set in after several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Directed by Wes Ball, who is best known for films including the Maze Runner trilogy. The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H.Macy. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Patrick Wilson. The producers of the film are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Jason Reed with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping who are serving as executive producers.

