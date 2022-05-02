Avatar 2 trailer: The Way of Water first look attached with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVATAR, DOCTORSTRANGEOFFICIAL Posters of Avatar 2 and Doctor Strange 2

Avatar 2 trailer will be out soon. The first look of James Cameron's upcoming film 'Avatar: The Way of Water' will be attached to Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', which is all set to hit the screens on May 6. For the first time ever 20th Century Studios will showcase the teaser trailer of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' exclusively in cinemas with the Marvel entertainer.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster, which is set in the mid-22nd century when humans are colonizing Pandora, a lush habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system, in order to mine the valuable mineral unobtanium. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, 'Avatar2' begins to tell the story of the Sully family -- Jake, Neytiri and their kids -- and the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Disney, which inherited the franchise after acquiring 20th Century Fox in 2019, unveiled new footage of the highly anticipated film at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater owners that's currently unfolding at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

CinemaCon attendees were given 3D glasses to watch the minutes-long trailer, which contained almost no dialogue. Instead, exhibitors were immersed into different regions across the dazzling world of Pandora through sweeping visuals of the planet's crystal blue oceans and lakes.

The footage also shows the local tribe of Na'vi interacting with various species resembling whales and pelicans, some of which flew through the screen and into audience member's faces thanks to the three-dimensional technology.

Talking about Doctor Strange 2, as the film gears up for its release this week, the early trend in the numbers showcases an encouraging sign for a big blockbuster start. 'Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness' is all set to release in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6.

