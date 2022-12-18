Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: James Cameron's film is a HIT in India; breaks several records

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ARJUNVISH7 Avatar 2 Box Office Collection

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Avatar The Way of Water has started its run in the Indian theaters on the right note. The film opened to rave reviews and is being lauded for its exceptional VFX and is being highly hyped for its storytelling. Avatar 2's Rs 41 crore INR opening puts it over films like 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. However, it just trails behind the 2019 blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Report

Avatar: The Way of Water has taken a roaring start at the box office in India. According to Box Office India, the business of Avatar 2 was majorly driven by the South Indian markets like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Together, they raked in Rs 22 crore.

"Irrespective of the drop in Nizam / Andhra the film is putting up huge numebrs in this circuit and will cross the Avenger Endgame numbers in no time to become the highest grossing non South film in the circuit. The Hindi circuits have shown good growth on Saturday and will be up by around 20-25%."

"The second day will see Hindi circuits doing more than South which is more like the norm but the gap still has to go wider. There is solid 25% growth in the bigger circuits like Mumbai and North India but growth on Sunday will be dependent on the mass circuits. The three-day weekend of the film is looking 125-130 crore nett at the moment," BOI stated

About Avatar The Way of Water

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film featured Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver.

The sequel takes place more than a decade after the events of its predecessor and tells the story of 'the Sully family' (Jake, Neytiri and their kids). "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, will see Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans. "Avatar: The Way of Water" also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

