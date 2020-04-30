Angelina Jolie sends condolences to Irrfan Khan's family

Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
Angelina Jolie and Irrfan Khan have worked together in a 2007 drama 'A Mighty Heart' in which the actress played Marianne Pearl while Irrfan impressed Karachi police chief Zeeshan Kazmi, in a well-written role. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2020 6:29 IST
The demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has left the country in shock. Not just Bollywood celebrities, even Hollywood is mourning the loss of a great person. Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has expressed her condolences on the demise of Indian actor Irrfan Khan, in a message shared with IANS.

"I had the privilege of working with Irrfan Khan on the set of A Mighty Heart. He stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him. I remember the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile. I send my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world," Jolie said in her message.

"A Mighty Heart", is a 2007 drama directed by Michael Winterbottom based on the 2003 memoir of the same name by Mariane Pearl. The film accounts the aftermath of the kidnapping of Marianne's journalist husband Daniel Pearl in Pakistan, and his subsequent beheading by the kidnappers.

Jolie played Marianne Pearl while Irrfan impressed Karachi police chief Zeeshan Kazmi, in a well-written role. Most of the Karachi sequences of the film were shot in Pune.

The critically-acclaimed film was screened out of competition at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, and is widely considered one of the earliest films to train the global spotlight on Irrfan Khan.

