Wednesday, July 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
Fast & Furious 9 stuntman in 'induced coma' following accident

The shooting on "Fast & Furious 9", which is slated to hit the screens next May, started last month. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 24, 2019 16:05 IST
Image Source : PIXABY

Joe Watts, the "Fast & Furious 9" stuntman who met with a major accident during the filming, is in an induced coma. Watts had severe head injuries after a fall on Monday at the Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, UK where the film was being shot.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that, according to Watts' fiancee, he was "stable but in an induced coma." The production on the film was put on hold to focus on the accident, Universal Studios had confirmed.

The authorities said the injured stuntman was taken to a hospital through an air ambulance.

British press reported that Watts was Vin Diesel's stunt double, but a source close to production dismissed the speculations.

Watts has previously worked on action extravaganzas such as "Mission: Impossible – Fallout", "Jurassic World - Fallen Kingdom", "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

The shooting on "Fast & Furious 9", which is slated to hit the screens next May, started last month. 

